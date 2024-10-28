First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 62 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.77.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $490.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.50%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

