First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 143,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 250,271 shares.The stock last traded at $36.40 and had previously closed at $35.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

First Merchants Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

