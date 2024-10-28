First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 6.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.