Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.9 %

FND opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 63,243.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

