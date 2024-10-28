Forbes J M & Co. LLP Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,230,649 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $511.80. 151,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

