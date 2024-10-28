Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 991 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.32. The company had a trading volume of 336,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $202.41 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.