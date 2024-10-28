Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

CHTR stock opened at $336.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.15 and its 200 day moving average is $309.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $424.86.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

