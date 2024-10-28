Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after buying an additional 145,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

NYSE:ALL opened at $188.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

