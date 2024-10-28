Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 258,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 324,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.