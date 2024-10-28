Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BK opened at $75.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

