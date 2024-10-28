Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,594 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 130.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

About Franklin Electric

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $101.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

