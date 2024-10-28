FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE FVR opened at $19.44 on Monday. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

In related news, CEO Stephen Preston purchased 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,339.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at $68,213.60. The trade was a 3,500.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $6,160,026.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,012 shares in the company, valued at $26,875,659.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Preston acquired 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,213.60. This trade represents a 3,500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About FrontView REIT

(Get Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.