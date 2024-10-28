FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,145 Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILZ. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILZ opened at $101.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.