FSA Advisors Inc. Buys 3,794 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.5% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.1 %

BSEP opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.