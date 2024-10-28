FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FSA Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $606.57 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $401.45 and a 52-week high of $610.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.89 and a 200-day moving average of $558.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

