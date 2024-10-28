FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 1.1% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,849,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after buying an additional 101,700 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

