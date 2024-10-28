FTI Consulting, Inc. recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting on its financial performance for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2024, along with updated guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2024. The company’s press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing, discloses the financial results.

Get alerts:

In the Press Release, FTI Consulting utilized various financial measures beyond Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), referred to as “non-GAAP financial measures.” These include Total Segment Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share, and Free Cash Flow. The company provided detailed definitions for these measures to enhance transparency and understanding of its financial performance evaluation.

FTI Consulting explained that it assesses the performance of its operating segments primarily through Adjusted Segment EBITDA, with Segment Operating Income forming a crucial component for this evaluation. The company uses these non-GAAP financial metrics to evaluate core operating performance, cash generation capabilities, and to provide a clearer picture of underlying trends to both internal management and external investors.

Additionally, FTI Consulting defined Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share as net income and earnings per share, respectively, excluding certain impacts like acquisition-related contingent considerations, special charges, and goodwill impairment charges, among others. These non-GAAP metrics aid in presenting a consistent basis for evaluating the company’s operating performance.

Lastly, the filing stressed that while non-GAAP financial measures offer valuable insights, they should be viewed as supplementary to, but not replacements for, the information provided in FTI Consulting’s GAAP financial statements. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures were included in the Press Release for reference.

FTI Consulting emphasized that the information disclosed in the filing, including the attached Press Release, is not to be treated as a filed document under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as specifically referenced in subsequent filings.

This report captures the regulatory disclosure provided by FTI Consulting regarding its financial performance, highlighting the use of non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its GAAP results for enhanced transparency and performance evaluation.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FTI Consulting’s 8K filing here.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories