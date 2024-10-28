Gaia (GAIA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter.

Gaia Stock Down 1.4 %

GAIA opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Stories

