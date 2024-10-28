Games for a Living Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $685,179.04 (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $685,179.04 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,753.49 or 0.99938437 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,748.81 or 0.99931725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Games for a Living

Games for a Living was first traded on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,130,615,040 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,130,615,040.345333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01116913 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $716,016.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

