Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 22 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $758.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.41 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

