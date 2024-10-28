Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

