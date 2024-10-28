Gems (GEMS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $117.35 Million

Gems (GEMS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $117.35 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,687.15 or 0.99937087 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,615.59 or 0.99832969 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems launched on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,475,195 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. The official website for Gems is gems.vip.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.25130873 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,527,527.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

