Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY24 guidance at $11.54-11.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 11.540-11.700 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.65.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

