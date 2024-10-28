Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Short Interest Up 166.7% in October

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RAYS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.02. 9,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.73% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Global X Solar ETF Company Profile

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

