Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 701292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 264,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,210 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

