Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter worth $261,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 250,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

