Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for approximately 1.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $13.64. 275,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,503. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GSBD. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

