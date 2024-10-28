Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,616 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after acquiring an additional 712,064 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFAU opened at $39.99 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.