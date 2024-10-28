Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $199.52 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

