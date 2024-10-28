Head-To-Head Comparison: Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) & HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $286.14 million 1.79 $16.08 million $0.38 30.37 Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 5.20% 4.59% 0.46% Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides various educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education under the HarborOne U name. The company operates through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

