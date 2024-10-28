Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 69.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,123 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 398,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 381,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of LAC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.