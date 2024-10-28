Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

