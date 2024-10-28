Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,994,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 266,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of F opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

