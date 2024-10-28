HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HEICO by 61.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 362,625 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth $26,993,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 66.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,631.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,529,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $436,409.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $269.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.49.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.