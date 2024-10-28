Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

