Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 39,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

