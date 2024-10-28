Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after buying an additional 4,313,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after buying an additional 3,781,741 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after buying an additional 2,032,378 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,026,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after buying an additional 1,022,870 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

