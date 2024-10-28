Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $399,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPX stock opened at $112.45 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $820.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

