Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day moving average of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.