Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

DFAC opened at $34.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

