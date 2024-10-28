Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

