Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $466.00 at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $430.00 to $466.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $398.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.81 and its 200-day moving average is $360.04. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.