Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $248.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

HON opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.