Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Insider Martin Higginson Sells 31,396,932 Shares

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson sold 31,396,932 shares of Huddled Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £941,907.96 ($1,222,939.44).

Shares of HUD stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 2.90 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 74,482,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,517. Huddled Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -276.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.95.

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

