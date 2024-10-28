Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Insider Martin Higginson Sells 31,396,932 Shares

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson sold 31,396,932 shares of Huddled Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £941,907.96 ($1,222,939.44).
Huddled Group Stock Performance
Shares of HUD stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 2.90 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 74,482,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,517. Huddled Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -276.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.95.
Huddled Group Company Profile
