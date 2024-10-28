Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,706,000 after buying an additional 140,338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after acquiring an additional 97,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $253.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.02 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.45.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.