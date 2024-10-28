HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Update

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the September 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,034,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,801,758.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,264,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,136,755.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWH International Stock Performance

Shares of HWH remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,925. HWH International has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

About HWH International

HWH International ( NASDAQ:HWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

