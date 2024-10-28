Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23. 63,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 538,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 40.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.