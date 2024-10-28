Ingenta (LON:ING) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.88 ($1.10), with a volume of 14001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.13 ($1.05).

Ingenta Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.65. The stock has a market cap of £12.32 million, a PE ratio of 901.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

