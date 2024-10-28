Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in KLA by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 317,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $675.80. 92,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $757.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $452.03 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.