Inscription Capital LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for 0.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 73.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. 35,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.